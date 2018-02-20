What was the Apache Junction, east Mesa news on Feb. 25, 1971?

The top news stories for the Feb. 25, 1971, Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Apache Junction Independent newspaper, included: It’s Lost Dutchman Days Feb. 26-28, with a horse picnic and burro derby. Also, verified by the U.S. Weather Bureau in Phoenix, a small tornado bounced and skipped through Apache Junction Feb. 16, pulling off the roof at the Ribeye Restaurant and driving 2-by-4s through the windshield of a Cadillac. Also, the Coast Guard auxiliary is hosting boating classes at the Mesa Marine showroom.
Did you know that the Apache Junction Independent is the local Chamber of Commerce’s oldest official member? The Independent, then the Apache Sentinel, published by James Brooks, was launched in 1959 and became a chamber member in 1960. Independent Newspapers purchased the Sentinel in 1971, and changed the newspaper’s name to the Independent in 1983.
