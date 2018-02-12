What was the Apache Junction, east Mesa news on Feb. 18, 1971?

The top news stories for the Feb. 18, 1971, Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Apache Junction Independent newspaper, included: A member of the Arizona Mountaineering Club’s Rescue Division fell 20 feet to a ledge in the Superstition Mountains and needed to be airlifted by a Williams Air Force Base helicopter to safety.
Did you know that the Apache Junction Independent is the local Chamber of Commerce’s oldest official member? The Independent, then the Apache Sentinel, published by James Brooks, was launched in 1959 and became a chamber member in 1960. Independent Newspapers purchased the Sentinel in 1971, and changed the newspaper’s name to the Independent in 1983.
