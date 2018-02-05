What was the Apache Junction, east Mesa news on Feb. 11, 1971?

The top news stories for the Feb. 11, 1971 Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Apache Junction Independent newspaper, included: Better late than never, entries for all events are being received by the chamber of commerce for the Lost Dutchman Days, from the burro derby to the treasure hunt. Also, groundbreaking ceremonies were held Feb. 5 for Fountain of the Sun, a $60 million development to be constructed east of Mesa near 84th Street and Broadway.
Did you know that the Apache Junction Independent is the local Chamber of Commerce’s oldest official member? The Independent, then the Apache Sentinel, published by James Brooks, was launched in 1959 and became a chamber member in 1960. Independent Newspapers purchased the Sentinel in 1971, and changed the newspaper’s name to the Independent in 1983.
Read more about Apache Junction’s history at https://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/history/