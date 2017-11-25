What was the Apache Junction, east Mesa news on Nov. 25, 1970?

The top news stories for the Nov. 25, 1970, Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Apache Junction/ Gold Canyon Independent newspaper, included: A survey shows that 25 percent of respondents were undecided on how to vote in the Dec. 1 election on incorporating Apache Junction. Also, a fire destroyed the Desert Sage Conoco station at 8055 E. Apache Trail in a morning blaze Nov. 16. The fire was fought by personnel from Rural/Metro Fire Department, Apache Junction and Williams Air Force Base.
Did you know that the Apache Junction Independent is the local Chamber of Commerce’s oldest official member? The Independent, then the Apache Sentinel, published by James Brooks, was launched in 1959 and became a chamber member in 1960. Independent Newspapers purchased the Sentinel in 1971, and changed the newspaper’s name to the Independent in 1983.
