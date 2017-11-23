What was the Apache Junction, east Mesa news on Nov. 18, 1970?

The top news stories for the Nov. 18, 1970, Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Apache Junction/ Gold Canyon Independent newspaper, included: The 10,000th milestone telephone was installed by Mountain Bell in Apache Junction this month. The total number was 2,587 in 1962 and 5,000 in 1967. Also, a Spanish-design clubhouse will be in the heart of a 3-acre recreation area at the adult community of Mesa East, now under construction.
Did you know that the Apache Junction Independent is the local Chamber of Commerce’s oldest official member? The Independent, then the Apache Sentinel, published by James Brooks, was launched in 1959 and became a chamber member in 1960. Independent Newspapers purchased the Sentinel in 1971, and changed the newspaper’s name to the Independent in 1983.
