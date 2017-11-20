What was the Apache Junction, east Mesa news on Nov. 11, 1970?

The top news stories for the Nov. 11, 1970, Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Apache Junction/ Gold Canyon Independent newspaper, included: The Apache Junction School Board questioned the Apache Junction High School principal on procedures used to apply for $36,271 in federal funds that were not authorized by the elected board. Also, the Mesa School System’s evening division was offering two orientation classes on the operation of the cash register.
Did you know that the Apache Junction Independent is the local Chamber of Commerce’s oldest official member? The Independent, then the Apache Sentinel, published by James Brooks, was launched in 1959 and became a chamber member in 1960. Independent Newspapers purchased the Sentinel in 1971, and changed the newspaper’s name to the Independent in 1983.
