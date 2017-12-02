What was the Apache Junction, east Mesa news on Dec. 2, 1970?

The top news stories for the Dec. 2, 1970, Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Apache Junction/ Gold Canyon Independent newspaper, included: Fourth-grade students at Apache Junction Elementary School celebrated Thanksgiving by eating small pumpkin pies they cooked. Also, Golden Hills Country Club and Guest Resort has begun a $1 million expansion program including construction of 72 one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Did you know that the Apache Junction Independent is the local Chamber of Commerce’s oldest official member? The Independent, then the Apache Sentinel, published by James Brooks, was launched in 1959 and became a chamber member in 1960. Independent Newspapers purchased the Sentinel in 1971, and changed the newspaper’s name to the Independent in 1983.
