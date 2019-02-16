Video: National anthem at Apache Junction State of the City

The Apache Junction High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Color Guard approaches the stage at the Feb. 13 Apache Junction State of the City and Iceyss Schmitz, a winner at the 2019 AJ Kids Idol contest, sings the national anthem.

The State of the City, hosted by Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy (at the podium), was held at the Apache Junction Performing Arts Center, at the high school, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive.

(Video by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newsmedia)

