Superstition Mountain Museum hosts season finale arts & crafts festival

Superstition Mountain Museum closed out its season’s events earlier this spring with an arts and crafts fair on the patio.

Over 30 local artists and crafters were slated to attend the outdoor event to sell their products. Included were horseshoe art, drawings and paintings, jewelry, wood carvings, hand-sewn products, walking sticks, pottery and more.

Other activities featured included running trains, Jon “the Cowboy Blacksmith” entertaining visitors, a stamp mill demonstration, and children’s activities.

Superstition Mountain Museum is at 4087 N. Apache Trail.

