Scenic photo: Tarantula on First Water trail in Superstitions

(Jeri Stiles, special to Independent Newsmedia)

“Found this tarantula crossing our path while hiking a First Water trail in the Superstitions. Tried to coax her into the sunlight, but she was content to stay in the shade. Hope this is light enough for the paper. Think it is a female by the absence of larger pedipalps that a male would have, but not 100 percent sure,” Gold Canyon photographer Jeri Stiles said in an email.

The Independent encourages residents to submit their favorite scenic or wildlife photos taken within the community, with a short description of the shot, for publication with photo credit.

Do not use a filter on submitted photos.

Send submissions with your name to ajeditor@newszap.com.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

