Scenic photo: Cholla cactus carcass
Interpretive Ranger Nikki Bunnell says she sees faces in inanimate objects. When she came across this soulful-looking cholla cactus carcass along a trail at San Tan Mountain Regional Park in Queen Creek, where she works, she had to photograph it, she said by phone.
Please enjoy this photograph. The Independent encourages residents to submit their favorite scenic or wildlife photos taken within the community, with a short description of the shot, for publication with photo credit. Do not use a filter on submitted photos. Send submissions with your name to ajeditor@newszap.com.
See other scenic Apache Junction, Gold Canyon and East Valley photos at https://apachejunctionindependent.com/galleries/photos-scenic-apache-junction/.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.