Scenic photo: Cactus flowers
“Cactus flowers that look like roses,” Mesa photographer Kay Zelko said in an e-mail.
Please enjoy this photograph submitted by a reader of the Apache Junction Independent newspaper.
See other scenic Apache Junction and Gold Canyon photos at https://apachejunctionindependent.com/galleries/photos-scenic-apache-junction/.
