Scenic Apache Junction: Javelina with babies

(Pat Dugan, special to Independent Newsmedia)

“I recently built a house next to my son just north of AJ for my eventual retirement. A couple years ago I heard a big commotion early in the morning. I looked out my bedroom window and saw a group of javelina in my son’s yard. I finally realized there were babies being born. I took these pictures through a slightly dirty window, but you can see the babies and the guards waiting with the mother,” Apache Junction photographer Pat Dugan said in an e-mail.

The Independent encourages residents to submit their favorite scenic or wildlife photos taken within the community, with a short description of the shot, for publication with photo credit.

Do not use a filter on submitted photos. Send submissions with your name to ajeditor@newszap.com.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

