Scenic Apache Junction: Javelina with babies

(Pat Dugan, special to Independent Newsmedia)

“I recently built a house next to my son just north of AJ for my eventual retirement. A couple years ago I heard a big commotion early in the morning. I looked out my bedroom window and saw a group of javelina in my son’s yard. I finally realized there were babies being born. I took these pictures through a slightly dirty window, but you can see the babies and the guards waiting with the mother,” Apache Junction photographer Pat Dugan said in an e-mail.

