Scenic Apache Junction: Gila Monster at Treasure Loop and Jacob’s Crosscut trails

(Dean Sevigny, special to Independent Newsmedia)

“I hike in the Superstition Mountains and the Lost Dutchman Park every Monday morning and thought that these photographs that I recently took on one of these hikes would be of interest to you. While coming down from The Green Rock Area on The Treasure Loop Trail I witnessed a large lizard on the trail near where the Treasure Loop Trail meets the Jacob’s Crosscut Trail. This lizard turned out to be a Gila Monster which from what I’ve read is rather rare,” Apache Junction photographer Dean Sevigny said in an e-mail.

