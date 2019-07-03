Scenic Apache Junction: Backyard visitors

(Cindy Wiseman, special to Independent Newsmedia)

“Frequent backyard visitors, at a friend’s rural (northeast) AJ home. I enjoy watching the wildlife and snapping pics,” Apache Junction photographer Cindy Wiseman said in an e-mail.

The Independent encourages residents to submit their favorite scenic or wildlife photos taken within the community, with a short description of the shot, for publication with photo credit.

Do not use a filter on submitted photos. Send submissions with your name to ajeditor@newszap.com.

