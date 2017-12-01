“This picture was taken of a baby roadrunner waiting for a brother or sister in a cholla cactus in the Goldfield Mountain Foothills,” Apache Junction resident Gene Frahm said.
“We have our coffee with our feather friends every morning on our patio ... and have about 25-plus doves with this coloration that we have been feeding. The house behind us raises exotic birds. I’m curious of possible escapes and cross-breeding,” Apache Junction photographer J R Robinson said in an e-mail.
“I took these pictures Tuesday night (Aug. 1). Double rainbows in AJ,” Apache Junction photographer Mindy Frahm wrote in an e-mail.
“I took this picture of a quail family walking on a wall in our yard in Apache Junction,” photographer Joanne Titus said in an e-mail.
“A mother quail chose my planter on my patio to lay her eggs. Each day one egg until she had 12 eggs She is sitting on them now. She is on a high pedestal planter,” Apache Junction photographer Emily King-Hogan wrote in an e-mail. “Nine out of 12 hatched.”
“We found this handsome little fella along the Lost Gold Mine Trail on Saturday, April 29. He loved the photo-shoot attention,” Apache Junction photographer Vicky Huftalin said in an e-mail.
NEXT: A monsoon photo taken from a hilltop near Brown Road in east Mesa by photographer Curtis Crimmins of Mesa.
“Male finch having breakfast from my birdseed feeder, along with several other finches,” Mesa photographer Kay Zelko said in an e-mail.
“Fire sky, taken on Navajo and Winchester between two monsoon storms,” Apache Junction photographer JR Robinson said in an e-mail.
A cactus flower photo taken Friday, May 19, by Apache Junction resident and photographer Candace Hughes.
A hawk by Apache Junction photographer Valerie L. Lindsay.
“Sometimes I like the way these doves pose for me. Hope you like this picture too,” Mesa photographer Kay Zelko said in an e-mail.
“I have attached a photo I call ‘Bulls Night Out’ that I photographed at dusk one night coming back from a hike on Peralta Trail,” Gold Canyon photographer Anna Marie Stone said in an e-mail. “They were bucking and causing a ruckus until they saw my camera. All of a sudden they all looked at me. I live right off the trail in Gold Canyon. I photograph homes for my business, Staging PaysOff. I do home staging and interior design along with photography for my business and for my photoart etsy shop.”
The Superstitions on a cloudy day, taken by staff photographer Arianna Grainey.
“Looking for rabbits while mockingbird gives it the ‘what for.’ Taken April 9, my backyard,” Junction photographer Joel Glass said in an e-mail.
“The sky took an interesting twist last night - shot from my driveway looking towards Dinosaur Mountain,” Gold Canyon photographer Diana Hager said of her May 9 photo.
The Superstitions by drone, provided by photographer Steven D. Wade.
“Two rabbits joined our horse for Sunday breakfast. The rabbits help clean up the feed that is dropped from the feeder. This is always a daily happening at dinnertime but not breakfast,” photographers Robert and Barbara King said in an e-mail.
“Just thought I would submit a few photos of Canyon Lake to show a different perspective of the lake to your readers,” Mesa photographer Robert D. Jensen said in an e-mail.
An ocotillo and view of the Superstition Mountains from Lost Dutchman State Park by Apache Junction photographer Wyatt Goodwin.
Goldfield Ghost Town by drone, provided by photographer Steven D. Wade.
“Here’s a shot of the Superstition Mountains I took from Lost Dutchman State Park on a recent visit. Note Flatiron to the right in the picture. I have made it up there twice and the view is spectacular from the top,” Apache Junction photographer Bill Dellinges said in an e-mail.
“A blooming cactus taken March 30 out around First Water,” Apache Junction photographer Scott Mathis) said in an e-mail.
“As I was traveling on North San Marcos Drive in this afternoon going home I witnessed this Harris’s hawk landing on a electric line carrying a rabbit. Turned around and went back and he was still there. I took this with my Apple iPhone 7,” Marie Lozier said March 21 in an e-mail.
“This is a shadow near sunset on the west side of the Superstitions. My view is from Superstition Boulevard and Boyd. The mountain lion chasing a frog appears twice a year at the equinoxes for a couple weeks or more,” Apache Junction photographer Sara Lent said in an e-mail.
“This photo was taken in Peralta Trails when we opened the garage inside door this Gila Monster was laying on the welcome mat,” local photographer Larry Christofferson said in an e-mail.
“A ‘ground rainbow’ taken after the storms on Sunday, Feb. 19,” Apache Junction photographer Rikki Schmidt said in an e-mail.
“This hummingbird has her nest on top of the window of our house. It is under the awning, so it is protected from the elements. She has been there about two weeks. This picture was taken on March 4 near Mariposa and 20th Avenue,” Apache Junction photographer Sallie Baldwin wrote in an e-mail.
“I took this picture with my Samsung cell phone this morning from my home’s back porch in Apache Junction at 7 a.m. I love the sunrises in AJ,” Apache Junction photographer Brett D. Robinson, PhD, said in an e-mail.
“I shot this picture during a break in the storm out by the Superstitions. The desert is simply breath-taking,” Mesa photographer Danielle Pallozzi-Crespin said in an e-mail.
“I’ve been taking care of them going on five years in March. They’re here year-round. I feed them at a certain time. Also have birdbath, (they) enjoy the water and to drink. (There are) play toys that are in the tree, which we made. This picture here she is showing off to the males and she is ready to mate,” Apache Junction photographer Karla Pierce said in an e-mail of her wild love birds.
Four horse riders ride along Lost Dutchman Boulevard in Apache Junction on a cloudy day in January, taken by staff photographer Arianna Grainey.
Gold Canyon photographer Steve Curtis snapped a picture of a crested saguaro cactus at Usery Mountain Recreational Area in east Mesa.
Backlit clouds on a warm day in January, taken by staff photographer Arianna Grainey.
“Rosy-faced lovebirds enjoying a seed block in our Apache Junction yard,” photographer Joanne Titus said in an e-mail about her picture.
“Enjoying the unforgettable view at Granite Reef, Salt River,” photograph Jesse E. Jurrens said in an e-mail.
A view of the Superstition Mountains by Apache Junction photographer Betty Kerlee.
“Our cat watching a roadrunner through the window,” Apache Junction photographer Karen DeWitt said in an e-mail.
“Pics of javelinas fighting for bird seed,” Apache Junction photographer Gigi Goldstein said in an e-mail of her photo.
“Sunrise from the Junction at the KOA campground,” photographer Wanda Dow said of her approximately 7 a.m. Dec. 14 photo. She said she is “just another snowbird from Minnesota. After I turned around to the east I took this picture.”
Apache Junction photographer Les Walker snapped the above photo of the Superstition Mountains.
“Caught this Monday the 12th from my back patio near Goldfield and Superstition,” Apache Junction photographer Kurt Kalusa said in an e-mail of a photo of the moon over the Superstitions.
Apache Junction photographer Janine Seis snapped this photo in April. “I live at Meridian Manor... This is what I woke up to on (a) Monday morning. I think they are just gorgeous the way the sun was shining on them. Alas, they lasted only one day but there are more buds that will hopefully open,” she wrote in an e-mail.
“I was driving along Goldfield Road in Apache Junction when I spotted this coyote that seemed to pause and wait for me to take its picture before disappearing into the brush,” photographer J. Margaret Chavez said in an e-mail.
“If this little fellow had not moved, I would not have seen him – he blended in perfectly with the desert gravel. I turned him loose where I found him and could not find him again,” Gold Canyon photographer Jerry Jordan said in an e-mail.
“As I was outside hoping to capture some pictures of lightning, this hummingbird was puffing out his feathers on a cool rainy day right out our back door,” Gold Canyon photographer Summer Beastrom said in an e-mail.
“This picture was taken while exploring the hill behind our home in Mountainbrook the day after a rain. A nice assortment of wildlife commutes on this hill each day,” photographer Ryan Anderson said in an e-mail.
“This visitor to our yard wasn’t sure whether or not to use the ladder to visit our little javelina,” photographer Mary Namovice of Mountainbrook said in an e-mail.
A photograph of curious quail with a gopher snake was snapped by Apache Junction photographer Michael VanTrojen. “You would think the quail would stay away but they were quite interested,” he said in an e-mail.
“Took advantage of the beautiful view of the Superstition Mountains from the top of Silly Mountain today (Sept. 26). The cloudy weather made for a beautiful hike just a short 15 minutes from my home in Apache Junction,” photographer Kandace Drews said in an e-mail. The Jack Russell Terrier (the one standing) is Hope and the one lying down is Chappie. He is an Australian Shepherd. They are also known as the ProspectorPups on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, she wrote.
“Lookin’ out my back door at Balboa Road, Gold Canyon, on Sept. 5,” photographer Steve Curtis said in an e-mail.
“Roadrunner checking out his reflection in the gazing ball in my yard,” Apache Junction photographer Don DeWitt said in an e-mail.
“The lizard that lives outside our bedroom window,” Apache Junction photographer Toni Crismon said in an e-mail.
Apache Junction photographer Avette Torrente-Warrior snapped the above on June 10 in front of the Apache Junction Multi-Generational center, 1035 N Idaho Road.
Apache Junction photographer Sylvia Davidson snapped a photo of her “Queen of the Night” cactus in her front yard. “It always has many flowers to enjoy and it is just so stunning people stop and take pictures of it. It is a night bloomer and I can catch pics of it in the early morning hour,” she said in an e-mail.
“Enclosed are two photos I took of a couple of coyotes that were playing in my back yard in Apache Junction. I counted four coyotes all together,” Gayle Sliva of Wesla-Hayden Photography said in an e-mail.
A wild horse crossing the Salt River, snapped by Apache Junction photographer Joanne Titus.
“This beautiful cactus flower was the highlight of our cactus garden this year. Beautiful color and vibrant,” Apache Junction photographer Jeanie Teyechea said in an e-mail.
A photo of birds near Roosevelt Lake was taken by Apache Junction photographer Bob Holt. “Mary and I had decided to take a day trip over to Roosevelt Lake. While driving around the lake we came upon this tree and it caught our eye. As we got closer we noticed several birds along with their nests up in the branches. One parental pair had several young and they were all sitting close to one another. Such a wonderful peaceful encounter,” Mr. Holt wrote in an e-mail.
“Here is a photo I took of the latest batch of baby round-tailed squirrels frolicking outside our front door in Apache Junction,” photographer Bill Dellinges said in an e-mail.
Apache Junction photographer Troy Coombs snapped a photo of a bobcat wit the Superstitions in the background. “This was taken with a flip phone camera close to Goldfield Road and U.S. Highway 60,” he wrote in an e-mail.
“Argentine Giant cactus blossom at night. It had the fragrance of an Easter lily and was the only blossom that survived. The rest were eaten by some bunny,” Apache Junction photographer Dana Chapman said of her photo.
“I took these photos of wild horses cooling off in the Salt River while I was out kayaking,” Apache Junction photographer Joanne Titus said in an e-mail.
“This little antelope squirrel is looking for a seed pod, finds it and enjoys it. It’s amazing how they can climb up and down the cactus,” Gold Canyon photographer Jerry Jordan said in an e-mail.
“I took this picture at the Salt River,” Apache Junction photographer Joanne Titus said in an e-mail.
“The Turkey Vulture (aka known as the Turkey Buzzard) is one of the most abundant birds in Arizona. This particular Turkey Vulture was sitting atop a pole on Goldfield Road near Old West Highway,” Apache Junction photographer J. Margaret Chavez wrote in an e-mail.
“A baby quail and bunny sharing breakfast,” Apache Junction photographer Dana Chapman said of the above photo.
Dan Laakso photographed what he called an Anna’s Hummingbird “with attitude” sitting in a grapefruit tree that he could see from his kitchen window at his home in Apache Junction.
Photographer Bob Bogart photographed these daisies in the front yard of his home in Apache Junction.
Candace Hughes photographed these quail eggs she found in the backyard of her Apache Junction home this summer.
Staff photographer, Arianna Grainey captured this rolling haboob on Friday, Oct.16 outside of the Independent offices.
Larry Raymond snapped this photo of a mule deer visiting his home Dec. 10 in Mountainbrook Village in Gold Canyon.
