Photos: Free Thanksgiving dinner offered by Apache Junction Boys and Girls Club

At left, Dr. Krista Anderson, superintendent at Apache Junction Unified School District, volunteers at the Thanksgiving-Day-style meal, serving dressing to Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer. Independent Newspapers)
Board members and friends of the Boys and Girls Club of the East Valley Superstition Mountain Branch paid for and served a Thanksgiving-Day-style meal of turkey and all of the fixings Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Apache Junction site, 1755 N. Idaho Road.
The club’s website is https://www.clubzona.org/locations/apache_junction.
From left, volunteers Samantha Groneberg, Alicia Groneberg, Corrie Simzyk and Brad Simzyk at the dessert/pie station (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
From left, Marshall Yarn gets cut corn from volunteer Christa Rizzi as volunteer Glenda Serdy looks on. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
From left, Barbara Yarn gets black olives from volunteer Glenda Serdy (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
A decorated table at the Thanksgiving-Day-style meal. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
