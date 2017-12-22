Photo: $1,500 donation to Superstition Mountain branch of Boys and Girls Club
(Photo special to the Independent, from the Apache Junction Mounted Rangers)
From right, Joan Felkner of the Apache Junction Mounted Rangers presents a check for $1500 to Russell S. St. John, branch manager of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the East Valley Superstition Mountain Branch. The donation was made at the Dec. 1 meeting of the Apache Junction Mounted Rangers.
For more information on AJMR, go to http://www.ajmountedrangers.org/.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.