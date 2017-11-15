Photo: October students of the month honored at Apache Junction school district

October students of the month at Apache Junction Unified School District were honored at the Nov. 14 governing board meeting.
Students honored were:
- Colton Anderson and Nicole Vidana of Desert Vista Elementary School.
- Johnny Baca and Joselena Ocampa of Four Peaks Elementary School.
- Allie Pride and Joseph King of Peralta Trail Elementary School.
- Gavin Cornwell and Olivia English of Cactus Canyon Junior High School.
- Timothy Jaramillo and Calista Smith (not pictured) of Apache Junction High School.
Back row, from left, are Dr. Krista Anderson, AJUSD superintendent; AJUSD Governing Board members Christa Rizzi, Cami Garcia, Dena Kimble, Michael Weaver and Jodi Ehrlich; Todd House, representing Kiwanis Club of Apache Junction; and Dennis Mack, representing Elks Lodge No. 2349.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com