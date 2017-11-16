Photo: October employees of the month honored at Apache Junction school district

Nov 16th, 2017 · by · Comments:

(Photo by Richard H. Dyer. Independent Newspapers)

October classified and certified employees of the month at Apache Junction Unified School District were honored at the Nov. 14 governing board meeting.

The certified employee of the month is Ruth Wauson, left, and classified employee of the month is Maila Lewis, center, as announced by Peralta Trail Elementary School Principal Natalie Clement, right.

The Apache Junction Unified School District serves more than 4,500 students in a 217-square mile area that includes the city of Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Peralta Trail, Queen Valley and the unincorporated areas of the Superstition Mountain foothills. For more information, call 480-982-1110, visit www.ajusd.org or go to www.facebook.com/ajusd43.

 

Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie