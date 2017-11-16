Photo: October employees of the month honored at Apache Junction school district

October classified and certified employees of the month at Apache Junction Unified School District were honored at the Nov. 14 governing board meeting.
The certified employee of the month is Ruth Wauson, left, and classified employee of the month is Maila Lewis, center, as announced by Peralta Trail Elementary School Principal Natalie Clement, right.
The Apache Junction Unified School District serves more than 4,500 students in a 217-square mile area that includes the city of Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Peralta Trail, Queen Valley and the unincorporated areas of the Superstition Mountain foothills. For more information, call 480-982-1110, visit www.ajusd.org or go to www.facebook.com/ajusd43.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com