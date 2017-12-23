Photo: $4,000 donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of the East Valley Superstition Mountain Branch
Senior Rodders including Joe Lorden, right, donated $4,000 to help with Christmas gifts for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the East Valley Superstition Mountain Branch and supplies such as folding chairs, etc., Russell S. St. John (center), Superstition Mountain Branch manager, said. The Boys & Girls Clubs of the East Valley Superstition Mountain Branch is at 1755 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.
