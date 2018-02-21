Arizona Electric Festival for remote-control model planes held
(Photo by Arianna Grainey/Independent Newsmedia)
Craig Bolibruch caries his plane to the runway at the Arizona Electric Festival. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newsmedia)
Jay Neely helps a plane take off by tossing it in the air at the Arizona Electric Festival. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newsmedia)
Teikee Cheah works on another one of his planes at the Arizona Electric Festival. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newsmedia)
Doug Allen examines his plane before sending it up to the sky at the Arizona Electric Festival. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newsmedia)
Barrett Hochhaus moves one of his planes to the taxi-way at the Arizona Electric Festival. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newsmedia)
Planes sit along the runway waiting to take flight at the Arizona Electric Festival. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newsmedia)
Doug Allen carries his plane to the runway at the Arizona Electric Festival. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newsmedia)
Harry Middleton works on the plane that his wife has named the Lego plane at the Arizona Electric Festival. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newsmedia)
Wade Joos works on one his planes in the staging areas at the Arizona Electric Festival. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newsmedia)
(Photo by Arianna Grainey/Independent Newsmedia)
Justin Longdo tosses his plane into the air at the Arizona Electric Festival. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newsmedia)
Model airplane pilots from across the Valley converged for the 14th annual Arizona Electric Festival Feb. 9-11.
The three-day event was held at Superstition Airpark inside of Usery Mountain Regional Park in east Mesa; the entrance is off Meridian Drive, north of Lost Dutchman Boulevard/University Drive and just west of Apache Junction.
A variety of model aircraft in all shapes, sizes and colors were featured, including some built from foam while others were brand-new remote control planes.
Pilot Justin Londgo brought a 15-year-old plane to fly at the event, he said. Another pilot had two Southwest airplanes, one with the classic orange paint look and the other with the current purple paint.
Classic Warbirds were a popular choice of planes at the 2018 festival.
