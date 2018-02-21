Arizona Electric Festival for remote-control model planes held

Model airplane pilots from across the Valley converged for the 14th annual Arizona Electric Festival Feb. 9-11.

The three-day event was held at Superstition Airpark inside of Usery Mountain Regional Park in east Mesa; the entrance is off Meridian Drive, north of Lost Dutchman Boulevard/University Drive and just west of Apache Junction.

A variety of model aircraft in all shapes, sizes and colors were featured, including some built from foam while others were brand-new remote control planes.

Pilot Justin Londgo brought a 15-year-old plane to fly at the event, he said. Another pilot had two Southwest airplanes, one with the classic orange paint look and the other with the current purple paint.

Classic Warbirds were a popular choice of planes at the 2018 festival.

