Zona Road featured band at Friday, Feb. 23, Lost Dutchman Days rodeo dance

Zona Road

The 2018 Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Dance features Zona Road.

The dance is 7-11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, at Elks Lodge No. 2349, 2455 N. Apache Trail (State Route 88), northeast of Tomahawk Road, in Apache Junction.

Admission is limited to 21 years of age and older because alcohol is served. This is a no-smoking event.

Cost is $5 per person.

Since late 2011, Zona Road has been working its way around the Western dance hall circuit, playing from Sacramento to El Paso and everywhere in-between.

While constantly updating cover material and making long hauls in a white van, the band has managed to write its own music as well.

Go to www.lostdutchmandays.org for more information.

The official 2018 Lost Dutchman Days guide was inserted in the February 2018 issue of the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent newspaper and is online here

 

 

