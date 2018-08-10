Zao Theatre’s ‘Ragtime, The Musical’ in Apache Junction nominated for 9 ariZoni Awards

The production of “Ragtime, The Musical” at Zao Theatre in Apache Junction has been nominated for nine ariZoni Awards.

The annual award presentation is to be in September, Hank Sheffer, publicity director for Zao Theatre, said in a release.

“This year marked the first year Apache Junction’s own community theatre, Zao Theatre, was permitted to participate,” he said in the release.

“For the powerful production of ‘Ragtime, The Musical,’ Zao received nine Zoni (as they’re called) nominations,” he said.

The categories and nominations are:

Best overall production – Ragtime, The Musical – Zao Theatre

Actress in a major role – Anne-Lise Kyoabe

Actor in a major role – Bryan N. Stewart

Actor in a major role – Ivan Thompson

Actor in a supporting role – Kellen Garner

Costume design – Diana Grubb

Musical direction – C.J. O’Hara

Media design – Michael E. Bryce

Director – Michael E. Bryce

“The ariZoni Awards are given each year to promote the visibility, cooperation and growth of theatre in the Valley and are dedicated to recognizing excellence in theatrical performances, as well as individuals who produce exceptional work in all aspects of theatre,” Mr. Sheffer said.

“And it takes three years of productions to become eligible to participate in the ariZoni Awards system,” he said.

“Congratulations to our Ragtime ariZoni nominees and to entire cast and crew at Zao. Your hard work and support made this show a winner. You guys did an amazing job. Thank you,” Mr. Sheffer said.

Learn more about the awards at arizoniawards.net.

“Zao Theatre has no intention of slowing down. Closing out this award-winning season, Zao will present the true-life drama, “The Elephant Man,” by Bernard Pomerance. You won’t want to miss this show,” he said.

For information about the theatre, upcoming shows or to purchase tickets, visit zaotheatre.com or call 480-924-5122. Zao Theatre is at 550 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction.

