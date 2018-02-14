‘You Can’t Take It With You’ Feb. 22-24 in MountainBrook Village in Gold Canyon

The play “You Can’t Take It With You,” a comedy by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman, will be performed Feb. 22-24 on the Superstition Center Stage in MountainBrook Village in Gold Canyon.
Opening night (Thursday, Feb. 22) will be highlighted as a dinner theater. Reserved seating tickets for the dinner and the play are $30 each. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m, in plenty of time to be seated and relax as you enjoy your evenings catered meal offering entrees of prime rib and salmon before being entertained by the play.
Reserved seating tickets for Friday and Saturday (Feb. 23-24) will be for the play only (7 p.m. curtain) and are $10 each. Tickets and information are available at the MountainBrook Village activity office (480 983-5555) on Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. The theater venue and the activity office are on MountainBrook Drive about three blocks north of U.S. Highway 60 and across from the golf course club house.
The play director chose “You Can’t Take It With You” because it’s funny, has been on Broadway many times, was made into a movie and has stood the test of time. Grandpa Vanderhof and his zany family are in a madcap, idealistic comedy that reinforces the idea that you can only live life to the fullest by doing whatever makes you happy. The play has 18 characters on stage, many of whom are portraying family members enjoying their strange hobbies. Grandpa Vanderhof does his best to mediate and bring some semblance of sanity between his off beat family and the very staid and formal Wall Street Kirbys, who visit in full evening dress to meet their son’s fiancée and her family.
Plan to attend the performance and find out just why “You Can’t Take It With You.”
Editor’s note: Bill Wash is a resident of MountainBrook Village.
Bill Wash is the public relations manager for MountainBrook Village Voices and MountainBrook Village Theatre.