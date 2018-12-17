Winter Lecture Series returns to Apache Junction Public Library

The Apache Junction Public Library will again host an educational and informative Winter Lecture Series in January and February 2019.

Topics are of local and national interest, including life at the Lazy B Ranch, John Wesley Powell, Arizona’s ghost towns, Arizona in the movies, and Arizona’s history regarding the moon landing, according to a press release.

New this year are two FRANK Talks, Jan. 9 and Feb. 12, discussing immigration and border walls.

FRANK Talks “encourage participants to weigh facts, provide the opportunity to put them in context, and consider different points of view,” according to the Arizona Humanities website.

All lectures are free, and no registration is required.

A complete schedule can be found at ajpl.org, or call the library at 480-474-8555.

The Winter Lecture Series is made possible by Arizona Humanities, the Friends of the Library of Apache Junction, and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

The Apache Junction Public Library is at 1177 N. Idaho Road, and programs are inside the North Wing Program Room Tuesdays in January and February at 2:30 p.m.

The city of Apache Junction invites and welcomes people of all disabilities to use the programs, sites and facilities. Any question about library services for people with disabilities can be answered by our Library ADA Coordinator 480-474-8555, TTY 711, or ada@ajpl.org.

Additional information may be found at www.ajcity.net/ada.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.