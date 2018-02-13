Wild West showman Rider Chase Kiesner at Lost Dutchman Days rodeo
Rider Chase Kiesner, 26, a multi-talented performer and a true Wild West showman, will be performing at Lost Dutchman Days Feb. 23-25. His performances include whip cracking, gun spinning and his specialty, trick roping. He has won titles including the 2004 Monty Montana Showmanship Award, 2007 Will Rogers Rising Star, 2007 Trick Roper of the Year, 2009 World Champion Trick Roper and 2010 World Champion Trick Roper. He has traveled and performed in all 48 lower United States, Canada, Mexico, China, Oman, Japan, U.A.E., France and Lebanon.
