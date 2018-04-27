‘Weird Al’ Yankovic performs in Mesa May 8

The foremost musical satirist and four-time Grammy-winner ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic forgoes his usual high-octane, big-production show for an intimate evening of music, focusing on original (non-parody) songs from his 14-album catalog at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, in Mesa.
“The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” with special guest Emo Philips, will be at the Ikeda Theater at the Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St.
Tickets are $39.50-$69.50 at https://boxoffice.mesaartscenter.com, by calling 480-644-6500 or at the box office at 1 E. Main St.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.