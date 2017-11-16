Trio Jinx with Zuill Bailey Nov. 16 in Mesa

Trio Jinx with special guest Zuill Bailey perform 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Piper Repertory Theatre at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St. Admission $20-$30.
Trio Jinx brings together the low hums of double bass, spinning lines of flute and amber swirls of violin/viola. They are a classical core trio, offering an evening of classical music spiced with dashes of folk, jazz and improvisation. Trio Jinx is a part of the Young Artist Development Series by Peabody Conservatory a program of Johns Hopkins University.
Purchase tickets at https://mesaartscenter.com/index.php/shows/performing-live/trio-jinx.