Trio Jinx with Zuill Bailey Nov. 16 in Mesa

Nov 16th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Trio Jinx with special guest Zuill Bailey perform 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Piper Repertory Theatre at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St. Admission $20-$30.

Trio Jinx brings together the low hums of double bass, spinning lines of flute and amber swirls of violin/viola. They are a classical core trio, offering an evening of classical music spiced with dashes of folk, jazz and improvisation. Trio Jinx is a part of the Young Artist Development Series by Peabody Conservatory a program of Johns Hopkins University.

Purchase tickets at https://mesaartscenter.com/index.php/shows/performing-live/trio-jinx.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie