Timbreline band plays free concert Feb. 3 at Flatiron Community Park in Apache Junction

The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a free concert 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb, 3, at Flatiron Community Park, 180 N. Apache Trail.
Bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy a nice afternoon outside with some great music, according to a press release.
The February installment of the city’s Winter Concerts in the Park series will feature Roy Black’s Timbreline band playing country and Western music. The band has toured nationally and has worked with Merle Haggard and Ronnie Milsap. The Healthy Mason Jar will also be on hand serving up grub at the event.
The concert is free and hosted by the city of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation and Sonlite Productions. The event page is https://www.facebook.com/events/185589308697460/.
For more information on this program or other programs and services, call the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or visit www.ajcity.net/parks.