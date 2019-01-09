The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass to play Gold Canyon

Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road, will play host to The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8

A brass ensemble, The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass is composed of some of America’s top brass musicians dedicated to bringing the joyous experience of great music to a wide range of audiences.

Their repertoire will come from many of their themed concerts such as “Brothers On The Battlefield,” “The Power of Love,” “The John Sousa Project” and “Baroque-Renaissance”.

The sound of Rodney Marsalis’s trumpet has reverberated throughout the world and his artistry has been enthusiastically enjoyed within the U.S. and other countries. His musical prowess is in his genes with cousins Wynton Marsalis, Grammy Award trumpeter, Brandon Marsalis, world renowned saxophonist, and Uncle Ellis Marsalis, famous New Orleans pianist and teacher.

Advance adult tickets are available for $25, and students for $5 online or at ticket outlets at Canyon Rose Storage, 6405 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon and at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce on the Apache Trail. Tickets at the door are $30.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.