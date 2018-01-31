The melodrama is back at Zao Theatre Feb. 8-17

“You must pay the mortgage.”
-Villainous Dirk DeVious
“I can not pay the mortgage.”
-Penelope Pureheart
“You must pay the mortgage.”
-Villainous Dirk DeVious
“I can not pay the mortgage.”
-Penelope Pureheart
“You must pay the mortgage.”
-Villainous Dirk DeVious
“Look, I told you-I can not pay the mortgage.”
-Penelope Pureheart
Thus the melodrama begins. And as our play progresses, we find the Villain forcing our poor Heroine into some dastardly situation, which, of course, will benefit—you guessed it—only him. But, alas, at the very last moment our Hero, aided by his trusted and loyal sidekick, dash in (and none too soon I might add) to save the day.
Melodramas have been around for very long time and modern renditions of the melodrama are still as popular today as ever. Booing at the villain, over acting and interaction with the audience come together to create a simple yet fun filled evening of entertainment. What greater way to relieve the tension of the day than joining together to hate the villain, cheer the hero, and sigh over the heroine.
Zao Theatre, 550 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction, is proud to present “Curses Foiled Again” in the true tradition of vaudevillian melodrama at its very best. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Fridays and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 8-17.
Call for tickets at 480-924-5122 or visit www.ZaoTheatre.com.
Editor’s note: Hank Sheffer is the publicity director for Zao Theatre.