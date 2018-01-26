The Legacy Quartet performs Jan. 28 at Gold Canyon United Methodist Church

The Gold Canyon United Methodist Church presents the internationally renowned Legacy Quartet as part of its Performing Arts Series at 3 p.m. (doors open at 2:15 p.m.) Sunday, Jan. 28, in the church’s 1200-seat sanctuary, 6640 S Kings Ranch Road.
The quartet has shared its ministry of music throughout the central and western parts of the U.S. and the world, including touring seven times in South Korea, touring Australia three times, touring throughout Canada and even touring Cuba.
“These guys are the real deal,” Doug Benton, GCUMC’s director of music ministries, said in a press release. “They just don’t sing the song – they walk the walk. As an example, they bring their families with them wherever they tour because families have to come first. As long as I am here, I will continue to bring Legacy Quartet to Gold Canyon to share their ministry with us.”