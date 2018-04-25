The Fun Show with Cat and Nat May 19

Cat and Nat will be at the Piper Repertory Theater at the Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St. on May 19.

Cat and Nat, a hilarious Toronto-based Facebook duo who dish up their weekly #momtruths for fans across the globe, will be at the Piper Repertory Theater at the Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St. at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 19.

Crowds will sit in for a “Chit Chat with Cat and Nat” show and be a part of a moms’ night out party that will be sure to include games, Q&A, impromptu dance parties, and fun to go around.

Tickets $63-$153 at https://boxoffice.mesaartscenter.com, by calling 480-644-6500 or at the box office at 1 E. Main St.

