Superstition Mountain Museum has free admission for children on Father’s Day

The Superstition Mountain Museum is at 4087 N. Apache Trail. (Submitted photo)

The Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, is will have free exhibit gallery admission for dad and the kids on Father’s Day, which is on Sunday, June 16.

Children under 17 get in free with an adult. Admission for others is $2 for students over the age of 17, $4 for seniors and $5 for adults, according to a press release.

The museum, which sits in the shadow of the Superstition Mountains in the foothills desert, highlights the history and the legend of the area through artifacts and narrative.

The museum features the ore stamp mill, desert foliage along the nature trail, the Old West street front buildings, Boot Hill and the barn and the Elvis Chapel from the historic Apacheland Movie Ranch.

