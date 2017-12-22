SunLand Promotions events planned in December, January

Events from SunLand Promotions, 6499 S. Kings Ranch Road Suite No. 6-72 in Gold Canyon, include the following:
•Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve Dance: The Southwest Surfers will be performing at The Resort, 1101 S. Ellsworth Road in Mesa, New Year’s Eve, Sunday, Dec. 31. The Southwest Surfers are a Beach Boys and oldies band. Food served is an array of exclusive buffet items and desserts. The Resort features a BYOB policy making the total price for the evening $50 per person. Call for reserved seating through the Resort Activity Office, 480-986-5299
•Jan 8, The Tom Lag Gravinese Breakfast Show: at the Mirage Sports Bar, 725 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction. Breakfast show features nationally known music, comedy and impressionist artists. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Cost of show is $10 plus any menu items of one’s choice. See SunLandPromotions.com for tickets or call 480-250-4930
•Jan. 15, 22, The Johnny Counterfeit Breakfast Show: at the Mirage Sports Bar, 725 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction. Breakfast show features nationally known music, comedy and impressionist artists. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Cost of show is $10 plus any menu items of one’s choice. See SunLandPromotions.com for tickets or call 480-250-4930.
•Jan. 14, 17, The Johnny Counterfeit Lunch Show: at Gold Canyon Golf Resort, 6100 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon. This lunch show features nationally known music, comedy and an impressionist artist. Enjoy an extensive salad buffet. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Cost of show is $29. See SunLandPromotions.com for tickets or call 480-250-4930.