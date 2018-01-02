Solo artist Rick Ricci performs Jan. 6 in Apache Junction

The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department is gearing up to kick off its 2018 Winter Concerts in the Park series. Grab your friends and family along with a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy a nice afternoon outside with some great music. The Winter Series of Concerts in the Park will be bringing you the musical sounds of three different bands.
The first concert will take place on Saturday, Jan. 6, and will feature solo artist Rick Ricci. He has opened for numerous well-known musicians in concert and now he will bring his musical variety show to Apache Junction.
The second concert will take place on Saturday, Feb. 3, and features Timbreline playing some country and western music. On Saturday, March 3, Promised Land will bring a great range of rock music out to the park.
All concerts are from 5-6:30 p.m. and are brought to you free by the city of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation and Sonlite Productions. Concerts are held at Flatiron Community Park, 180 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.
For more information on this program or other programs and services, contact the parks and recreation department at 480-983-2181 or visit www.ajcity.net/parks.
