Slot racing Saturday, Dec. 2

David Farmer won the Arizona HO Racing Association’s slot Saturday, Nov. 11, car race at Speed & Sport Hobbies featuring AFX Mega G+ cars.
Grabbing the pole position with a track record qualifying time of 3.822 seconds on the 46’ 13 turn CNC routed champion track edging Greg Williams 3.823, Glenn Gordon 3.823 and Mike Paquette 3.825.
After a disappointing semi-race finishing 5th he got the speed back winning with 166 laps over Glenn’s 165 and Mike’s 161 in the main event. Only 25 laps separated 1st from 11th place. It was an exciting race with a lot of side by side battles.
Next race is 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at Speed & Sport Hobbies, 9333 E. Main St. No. 104 in Mesa. Cars and controllers are provided so all you have to do is pay the $10 entry fee. Many top-level pros will be on hand to lend help and advice to make your racing experience a fun one.
Speed & Sport Hobbies and Arizona HO Racing Association can be found on Facebook.
Editor’s note: Greg Williams of Apache Junction is the director of the Arizona HO Racing Association.