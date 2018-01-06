‘Shuffle’ Jan. 19 from Gold Canyon Arts Council

“Shuffle” – a New York-based modern-day ensemble – performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19. Formed in 1998, the Gold Canyon Arts Council presents the fine arts concert series.
Although not associated with the church, performances are held at the United Methodist Church of Gold Canyon, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road, through a cooperative agreement.
The website is www.gcac1.com/cynsnds.html. Individual advanced tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Tickets at the door are $30. A subscription to all six concerts, which can only be purchased at Canyon Rose Storage or via PayPal, is $100 (a $120 value) for members and $125 (a $150 value) for non-members. To encourage student (K-12) attendance, student tickets are $5.
Tickets may be purchased at four locations. The main ticket office is at Canyon Rose Storage, 6405 S. Kings Ranch Road. An auxiliary ticket office is at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail.
Also, tickets may be purchased in the lobby of the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church on the evening of the concert. Tickets may also be purchased online in advance via PayPal on the Canyon Sounds website page, according to the Canton Sounds website. There are no physical tickets shipped when purchased with PayPal; bring the receipt to the performance.