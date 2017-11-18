Superstition Horsemen’s Association fun day, chili cook-off Saturday, Nov. 18

Superstition Horsemen’s Association will be sponsoring its second annual “fun day” practice obstacle ride Saturday, Nov. 18, in the Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds arena, 1590 E. Lost Dutchman Blvd. Outside the arena there will be a desert obstacle practice ride as well. Bring your horse and practice riding through all the obstacles as many times as it takes to get your horse accustomed to each obstacle.
Obstacles in the arena will include the “cowboy curtain,” the “squeeze box,” barrels to negotiate, the “mail box” and many more. The desert ride will be full of stimulating surprises for participants and their horse. As many of us know who ride the Arizona desert, you just never know what you may run into out there.
The SHA is charging $5 to enter the arena and desert course. Event opens at 8 a.m. and closes at noon so that everyone can enjoy our awesome annual chili cook off that follows.
A release of liability and waiver of claims pursuant to A.R.S. 12-553 must be signed before entering the arena and/or desert ride. Children under 18 must have parent or legal guardian sign the waiver and release. Helmets will be available at the arena.
Event open for members and the public, so bring a friend. The arena grandstand will be open and shaded.
For more information, call Connie at 602-618-0699.
Editor’s note: Bonnie Wells is the SHA’s secretary.