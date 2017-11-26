Save the date: Dec. 2 holiday program, light parade, Santa and 30 tons of snow

The city of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting its annual holiday program and light parade on Saturday, Dec. 2.
The holiday program is 3:30-6 p.m. at Flatiron Community Park, 100 N. Apache Trail, and is free to the community. There will be lots of activities throughout the day for the whole family including: 30 tons of snow, Santa, inflatable games, live music, vendor booths and more for the whole family. To register a booth, go to https://www.ajcity.net/DocumentCenter/View/15364.
Also, the 21st Annual Holiday Light Parade with individuals, businesses, nonprofit agencies and groups welcome to enter floats.
The parade starts at 7 p.m. and the route will be on Apache Trail between Phelps and Thunderbird drives.
To register a light parade float, go to https://www.ajcity.net/DocumentCenter/View/15363.
Local businesses and agencies are encouraged to come out and showcase their products and services.
Go to www.ajcity.net or call 480-983-2181.