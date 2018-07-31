Salt River Tubing’s Madcap Mardi Gras floats on Tonto National Forest, Aug. 11

Salt River Tubing’s Madcap Mardi Gras Magic’s floating beach party is 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, in Tonto National Forest.

The Parade of Floats (Cajun-style decorated shuttle buses) will transport Mardi Gras attendees to the Salt River as Salt River Tubing’s Madcap employees toss free Mardi Gras beads and doubloons, according to a press release.

In addition to revelers invited to join Zydeco Bounce dancers, there will be free tubing passes awarded for the Best Mardi Gras costumed tubers, the release said, encouraging attendees to wear Mardi Gras beads, a mask and flamboyant costumes.

Monster Energy will offer beverages to attendees and KISSFM 104.7 radio will also be onsite, the release stated of the costume-themed event, conceived to motivate teens to enjoy the “great outdoors” on the Lower Salt River in Tonto National Forest.

The U.S.D.A. Forest Service’s National program, “More Kids/Teens in the Woods,” was designed to encourage efforts to get kids and teens outdoors and explore ways to connect youth and nature, the release added.

“Join us for the ‘time of your life’ with your family and friends while floating in the mini-Grand Canyon of Tonto National Forest. Catch a ride on the cool and refreshing mountain stream waters of the Salt River, even in the sizzling August temperatures,” said Henri Breault, Salt River Tubing president in a prepared statement. “Our Cajun Cast of Characters are ready to snap photos of you donned in Mardi Gras beads and madcap jester hats while you celebrate a purple, green and gold day in the great outdoors.”

The cost of tube rental is $17 plus tax and fees per person which includes inner tube rental, shuttle bus service and free parking at the SRTR Terminal. Salt River Tubing is in northeast Mesa, seven minutes from Highway 202 East loop, Exit 23A on North Power Road in Tonto National Forest.

Visit saltrivertubing.com for more details.

