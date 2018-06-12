Salt River Tubing in Mesa to host superheroes event

Salt River Tubing is hosting Super Heroes Splash Down from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 23.

The Super Heroes event will feature KISSFM 104.7 radio station on-site and the 1st 500 Super Heroes will receive a free superhero bandana. The cost for the all-day Super Heroes Splash Down on the Salt River is $17 per person, which includes tube rental, shuttle bus service and free parking at Salt River Tubing.

Salt River Tubing, 9200 N. Bush Highway in Mesa, is about seven minutes from Loop 202 exit 23A at North Power Road in Tonto National Forest, according to a press release.

Costumes are optional for floaters; however, Salt River Tubing will be awarding Complimentary Tube Rental passes for the best super hero tuber costumes. Passes are valid on return visit to Salt River Tubing.

“Transform yourself into your favorite Super Hero and splash down on the Salt River,” Henri Breault, president and CEO of Salt River Tubing, said in a prepared statement. “Let us put the bam into your summertime adventure while you chill and thrill on the Salt River rapids in Tonto National Forest.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service’s national program, “More Kids/Teens in the Woods”, was expressly designed to encourage efforts to get kids and teens outdoors and exploring ways to connect youth and nature, a release states.

Salt River Tubing’s Super Heroes Splash Down event is aligned with the USDA Forest Service’s commitment in meeting the challenge of reduced youth involvement in outdoor activities.

The superhero-themed event has been designed to capture the attention of teenage youth and encourage them to enjoy the “great outdoors” on the Lower Salt River in Tonto National Forest.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.