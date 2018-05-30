Salt River Tubing hosting pirate-themed activities for GO Day

Salt River Tubing, 9200 N. Bush Highway in Mesa, is celebrating “GO Day” from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 9 with a pirate-themed activity.

The company is giving out free pirate bandanas to the first 1,000 visitors and it will award free tubing passes for the best Pirate Tuber costumes, according to a press release.

The 11th Annual National Get Outdoors Day (GO Day) event will have tube rental for the cost of $17 per person or tube which includes inner tube rental, shuttle bus service and free parking at Salt River Tubing, a release states.

Invited exhibitors are Tonto National Forest and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Lake Patrol. Special exhibitor will be Disney Pixar “Incredibles 2” (fingerpaint).

Free items from the “Incredibles 2” movie will be offered to visitors as well as a sunscreen station and an “enter-to-win” contest for tickets to see the “Incredibles 2” movie.

There will be live entertainment by KISSFM 104.7FM radio station, pirate coin grabs, water cannon battles and other free giveaways. Pastor Don Liles will be officiating the opening ceremony for National Get Outdoors Day.

“Join us for GO DAY as Pirates sail the Salt River on tubes, brandishing pirate hats, waving pirate flags and humming ‘Yo Ho Ho’ and a bottle of water. Buccaneers can kick up their heels with the pirate line dancers, grab a photo opportunity with Smokey Bear, and ride our pirate warships (shuttle buses) to and from the Salt River,” Salt River Tubing’s President/CEO Henri Breault said in a prepared statement.

“GO DAY is keyed to enticing first time visitors to the great outdoors and enjoying the mountain-stream waters of the Salt River while floating in the ‘mini-Grand Canyon’ of Tonto National Forest. Our recreational paradise is a fun-filled adventure in the great outdoors.”

