Salt River Tubing begins summer season with Rocking Rodeo Roundup

Salt River Tubing, 9200 N. Bush Highway in Mesa, is starting the summer tubing season with its 13th Annual Rocking Rodeo Roundup hoedown from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 5.
The cost is only $17 plus tax and fees per person or tube which includes tube rental, shuttle bus ride and free customer parking at Salt River Tubing. The first 1,000 people will receive a free cowboy bandana, according to a press release.
The event offers live entertainment with KNIX 102.5 radio on-site, cowboy line dancing, pony races, steer lassoing and free giveaways. There will also be stage coach shuttles to and from the lower Salt River.
Western attire is optional for tubers; however, Salt River Tubing will be awarding free Tube Rental passes, which will be valid on return visit, for the best cowboy and cowgirl tuber costumes.
Salt River Tubing is in the Tonto National Forest, just seven minutes from Highway 202 East and the north Power Road Exit 23A in Mesa. Salt River Tubing’s opening day is Saturday, April 28.
It will be open from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. seven days a week, weather and water flow conditions permitting.
