Radio-controlled model airplanes flown on eastern edge of Usery mountain park

The Arizona Model Aviators flying site Superstition Airpark is inside of Usery Mountain Regional Park; entrance is off Meridian Drive, north of Lost Dutchman Boulevard/University Drive.

The site has an 800-foot-by-85-foot paved runway with 75-foot dirt overruns. It has 250 feet of covered ramada, a pit area and room for spectator viewing.

On contest days, electrical power is available from a gas generator as well as food concessions and other vendors. The gate to the field is open any time a club member is present.

Arizona Model Aviator events include: 9 a.m. Jan. 1, New Year’s Day club fly-in; 9 a.m. Jan. 6, general membership meeting; 8 a.m. Jan. 7, EF-1 race; 9 a.m. Feb. 3, general membership meeting; 8 a.m. Feb. 4, EF-1 race; 8 a.m. Feb. 9-11, Arizona Electric Festival; and 8 a.m. Feb. 24-25, Superstition Pattern Classic. The above photo is from 2014. The website is http://azmodelaviators.com.

