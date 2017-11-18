‘One Minute Millionaires in concert Nov. 18 in Apache Junction

The city of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its monthly free Fall Concert in the Park event on Saturday, Nov. 18, which will feature “One Minute Millionaires” performing live. This will be a show that will feature the sounds of some classic rock from the band that helped kick off the grand opening of Flatiron Park.
The free concert 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 18 is brought to you by the city of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department and Sonlite Productions. Flatiron Community Park is at 100 N. Apache Trail in downtown Apache Junction.
Healthy Mason Jar and Rocket Ice Cream will be on site with a multitude of culinary creations and ice cream delights from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Grab a blanket or lawn chair and head down to the park. Don’t forget that the park has plenty of grass area and a splash pad for the kids to play in as well while you are kicking back enjoying the tunes.
For more information on this program or other programs and services, call the parks and recreation department at 480-983-2181 or visit www.ajcity.net/parks.
Editor’s note: Jeff Kopp is the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department’s recreation coordinator for facilities and special events
