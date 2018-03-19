Movie themes make up Southwest symphony play list

A Symphony of the Southwest Concert March 24 will feature theme music from movies as varied as “Star Trek” and “The Magnificent Seven.”
The concert will be 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 24, in the Ikeda Theater at the Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St., Mesa.
Among the other movie themes will be music from “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and James Bond films.
Audience members are encouraged to dress up as their favorite movie character. Prizes will be awarded for creativity, best couple, most true to character, most comical and best of show.
The music will be blended with multimedia special effects.
For tickets, call 480-644-6500 or visit boxoffice.mesaartscenter.com/Online
