Model trains make a stop Dec. 28-Jan. 6 at Red Mountain Library in Mesa

Let your imagination ride the rails at a free model train exhibit at the Red Mountain Library, 635 N. Power Road, Dec. 28-Jan. 6. The exhibit, presented by Grand Canyon State Model Railroaders, has more than 750 square feet of HO track and model towns. The HO trains are about 4 inches long, which are like the size of Lionel and Thomas the Tank Engine trains.
The exhibit will be open during the following dates and times:
- 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28.
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.Friday, Dec. 29.
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.Saturday, Dec. 30.
- 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2.
- 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3.
- 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4.
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.Friday, Jan. 5.
- 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6.
Model train operators will be on hand to answer questions. For more information, visit www.mesalibrary.org.