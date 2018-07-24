Model trains exhibit to make stop at Mesa Library

Jul 24th, 2018 · by · Comments:

A model train club will stop at Mesa Main Library this summer. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

The Arizona Big Train Operators model train club is back this year bringing more model trains to share in a free exhibit that will roll into the Mesa Main Library, 64 E. First St. from Monday, July 30 to Saturday, Aug. 4, along with the opportunity to ride a train.

The exhibit will offer more than 500 square feet of space featuring a wide range of G-scale (garden size) model trains, multiple passing tracks, historical dioramas, bridges, villages and towns.

Children will have an opportunity for a hands-on experience and members of the ABTO model train club will be on hand to answer questions, according to a press release.

Hours for the exhibit are from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 30 through Thursday, Aug. 2; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4.

As part of the exhibit, the Mesa Library Express trackless train will be offering free train rides for adults and children from 10:30 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4.

Last pickups will be 30 minutes before the closing time. The Mesa Library Express is presented by SRP, Valley Metro, Stacy and Witbeck and Sundt, a release states.

Raffle Prizes will be given each day of the exhibit from the ABTO group for a ride on the train at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park in Scottsdale (two sets of four-tickets each day). There will also be a grand prize raffle at the end of the exhibit for two passes to the Grand Canyon Railway.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie