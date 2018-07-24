Model trains exhibit to make stop at Mesa Library

The Arizona Big Train Operators model train club is back this year bringing more model trains to share in a free exhibit that will roll into the Mesa Main Library, 64 E. First St. from Monday, July 30 to Saturday, Aug. 4, along with the opportunity to ride a train.

The exhibit will offer more than 500 square feet of space featuring a wide range of G-scale (garden size) model trains, multiple passing tracks, historical dioramas, bridges, villages and towns.

Children will have an opportunity for a hands-on experience and members of the ABTO model train club will be on hand to answer questions, according to a press release.

Hours for the exhibit are from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 30 through Thursday, Aug. 2; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4.

As part of the exhibit, the Mesa Library Express trackless train will be offering free train rides for adults and children from 10:30 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4.

Last pickups will be 30 minutes before the closing time. The Mesa Library Express is presented by SRP, Valley Metro, Stacy and Witbeck and Sundt, a release states.

Raffle Prizes will be given each day of the exhibit from the ABTO group for a ride on the train at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park in Scottsdale (two sets of four-tickets each day). There will also be a grand prize raffle at the end of the exhibit for two passes to the Grand Canyon Railway.

